The fashion crowd was at its finest for the CFDA Awards 2022 on Monday night at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

Five out of the six Kardashian/Jenner women were in attendance, but we’ll get to them later. We’re too busy stanning Janelle Monáe for how she ATE this look up!

We love that Janelle is short but long on poses. Designer Thom Browne dressed the singer/actress — and it fits her aesthetic PERFECTLY.

Another favorite for us was Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia — who was a perfect example of how modest fashion can be chic and stunning. She wore a bright pink hooded gown by Tom Ford.

Halle Bailey also looked sweet in a pink Carolina Herrera cut-out gown. We love the big bun and her emerald earrings.

Her smile is so undeniable.

La La Anthony’s white Rick Owens gown made her look like milk does the bawwwdy good, wouldn’t you say?

Regina Hall also kept it modest in this Jason Wu look, do you likey or nah?

Can we get a round of applause for Cassie? The Annakiki ‘fit is so fun and modern. We love that she seems even more social since splitting from Diddy.

Kerry Washington was very daring in a short Vera Wang look.

You can tell she’s feeling sexy…

You can also tell she was feeling pretty comfortable because she got down to help Law Roach.

Law picked up the award for Stylist of the Year — this is the first year for that category at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Okay now let’s discuss Keke Palmer, also in Carolina Herrera. Floral can be risky for fashion events, and she went floral on floral with a matching high boot. Are you feelin’ this get up? Also congrats to Keke and her boo Darius — if the rumors are true, she was eating for two at last night’s dinner.

We also thought Tinashe looked stunning in vintage Dior. What do you think?

