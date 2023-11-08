Bossip Video

A #MAFS husband and wife are bonding over bonnets and BOSSIP’s got your exclusive first look at their protective sleepwear connection.

During tonight’s episode of Married At First Sight airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Lauren and Orion’s wedding night. Last week, viewers saw their reception which included a tense moment when Orion was grilled by Lauren’s dad.

Still, things are looking on the up and up for the couple who share the same Zodiac sun, moon, and rising sun.

Now, we’ll see them spend their first night together as husband and wife.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode of #MAFS, Lauren and Orion get ready for bed after their whirlwind wedding.

Lauren is schooling her husband about bonnets considering that he’s thinking about wearing something at night to cover his luscious locks.

“You know what a bonnet is?” asks Lauren before whipping out two bonnets for each of them to wear. “So, you literally just put it on like a hat.”

“Bonnet buddies!” she later adds with a laugh before sharing a kiss with Orion who looks like his life has been changed by the teachable moment.

Take an exclusive look below.

What do YOU think about Lauren and Orion bonding over bonnets? Do you see a spark between these two?

A new episode of #MAFS airs TONIGHT, Wednesday, November 8 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!