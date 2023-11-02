Bossip Video

Have you been keeping up with Keke Wyatt’s World?

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the newest episode for your viewing pleasure! In the clip below, Drae explains the latest drama with the family which involves Rajah’s 20th birthday party. Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s what else to expect from Thursday’s all-new episode:

In “Will The Real Lorna Please Stand Up,” Drae smooths things over with Keke. Ke’Zyah comes home from the hospital, but there are complications with his medicine. Drae prepares to launch a new holiday product line. Rahjah turns 20 and un-invites Lorna to his party. Will Lorna show up anyway?

LOL we can’t wait to see Rajah’s reaction when he arrives at the party. Family dynamics are pretty wild in most families but Keke’s family is really something else. Have you ever had a situation like this happen in your family when it comes to family events? How would you have handled this if you were Drae? Also — we know 19 is still pretty young, but how do you go about texting your GRANDMOTHER that you don’t want her at your birthday party? Sheesh!

The new episode of Keke Wyatt’s World airs Thursday November 2nd at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?