Meek Mill recently reflected on his 2015 beef with Drake and revealed that Rick Ross predicted that they would make amends within three years.

Rick Ross and Meek Mill are on the promotional circuit promoting their new collaborative project Too Good To Be True. It’s been a very long time since both have sat down together for an in-depth interview leaving years of topics to cover. Of course, one topic that was discussed was Meek Mill’s 2015 beef with Drake and their road to reconciliation.

According to Complex, amid the beef, Rick Ross assured Meek that the beef wouldn’t last.

“Ross told me, ‘In three years, you’ll be alright man,” Meek said.

Ross added,

“I told them, y’all n***as will be fine, trust me. I knew what space [Meek] was in. And I knew where Drake was at.”

On September 8, 2018, Ross’ prediction would come true when Drake brought Meek onstage during his Philadelphia tour stop.

Rick Ross Talks 50 Cent Beef

Later in the Complex interview, things turned to Rick Ross’ beef with 50 Cent was discussed.

“I ain’t got no jobs for him or nothing,” Ross proclaimed.

Rozay and 50’s beef reached critical mass when 50 posted a sex tape involving Rozay’s ex-girlfriend on social media which would later cost him $7 million dollars in a lawsuit. Lately, things have calmed between the two and their beef has become just disses on social media.

Let’s hope it stays that way.

You can watch the full interview with Rozay and Meek Mill below.