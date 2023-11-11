Bossip Video

“If only you knew” that Cardi B and Patti LaBelle are joining forces for a confectionary collaboration just in time for the holidays.

The Grammy Award-winning stars are uniting for a fun social media campaign that will combine LaBelle’s tasty Good Life pies with Cardi’s alcoholic whipped cream brand, Whipshots.

On Nov. 9, the 31-year-old femcee and the 79-year-old soul icon dropped a sitcm style video on Instagram to promote the sweet collab. In the short clip, Cardi pays LaBelle a visit at her lavish abode to chow down on the star’s delectable sweet potato pie and offers to top the tasty treat off with her boozy whipped cream.

After a small debate, the duo opts for a hint of Cardi’s Pumpkin-Spiked whipped cream to pair with their delicious dessert.

Watch the funny video below.

Cardi said she was “starstruck” when she met LaBelle for the first time.

Before the campaign hit social media, Cardi and LaBelle chopped it up with PEOPLE about the inspiration behind their sweet and tasty partnership. LaBelle said that she had been itching to work with the mother of two for “a long time because she’s just all that and a bag of chips.”

For Cardi, working with the “Godmother of Soul” was a lifelong dream.

“I feel like I’m not worthy, I just feel so shook!” the “Bodak Yellow” rhymer told the publication. “I’m super starstruck. I’m on my best behavior.” “Oh, don’t be on your best behavior with me because I’m really bad,” LaBelle laughed.

Launched in 2008, a press release reports tht LaBelle’s Good Life brand offers an array of delicious comfort food items like peach cobbler, chicken and biscuits, and her world-famous pies. The brand just recently launched its new sweet potato thumbprint cookies topped with cinnamon cream cheese icing that looks to die for.

Business has been booming for the soul icon. Last year, the brand reportedly made close to $200 million in gross sales. With the holiday season approaching, we’re sure LaBelle will be raking in more dough soon.

In 2021, Cardi B debuted her boozy whipped cream brand Whipshots alongside retail giant Starco Brands. It features alcoholic whipped cream in a variety of flavors including pumpkin spice, peppermint, vanilla, mocha, and caramel — all of which have 10% ABV. Since the launch, Cardi’s playful dessert brand has sold four million cans, according to a press release.

Fans can purchase treats from Good Life and Whipshots in Walmart this holiday season. Don’t walk, run to grab yours!

… And be on the lookout! In the coming weeks, LaBelle and Cardi will drop six more individual sitcom-style episodes that will showcase creative dessert combinations from both of their scrumptious brands.