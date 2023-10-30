Cardi B is using her platform to come to a famous TikToker’s defense after his ATL food reviews caused a cuisine commotion.

Keith Lee–who is known on the short-form video platform for his food reviews–recently had a negative experience while visiting multiple establishments in Atlanta.

One of the restaurants criticized by Keith just so happened to be Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Old Lady Gang, where Lee claimed he wasn’t able to get any takeout after multiple attempts.

After being told they don’t do takeout on weekends, Lee and his family went to the restaurant to get a table, where they were told the wait was an hour and a half. That is, until Keith went in himself–and once fellow customers started to ask him for pictures, his table was ready right away.

This negative customer service experience, along with others while visiting Atlanta, led to Lee’s commentary about the city’s restaurant culture as a whole, which got a lot of people upset. By contrast, some people agreed and noted that the city serves more hookah and “vibes” with ridiculous rules to boot.

Lee recently also went viral for giving an honest review of ATL’s The Real Milk And Honey restaurant before being blasted by the restaurant’s TikTok page.

Lee told his followers that initially, the Milk and Honey staff said they couldn’t service him and his family due to a deep cleaning, but again, changed up when they recognized who he was. He also noted that other people were seated and eating their food.

Lee’s words struck a nerve with the establishment because a response was posted and deleted on TikTok throwing shade at the popular figure.

“Stay doing what you do and being a positive brother,” read a caption on the post according to the Neighborhood Talk.

“Every business small or large successful or not has worked really really hard to try their best to mark their mark in an extremely tough business,” The Real Milk And Honey posted and deleted.

“As a successful restauranteur/owner I never drag anyone’s business even if I’ve had a disappointing moment because I have principles and I know how hard any business worked just to start!

Cardi B Speaks On Keith Lee’s Restaurant Reviews

Now, Cardi B has joined the discourse to defend the TikToker’s reviews, saying restaurants in Atlanta “don’t like to make money.” Cardi and her husband Offset have a home in the city.

“First things first, right? I feel like Atlanta restaurants… They don’t like to make money,” the rapper began. “I feel like they don’t like people, they don’t like their customers, they just don’t f***ing like it. First things first, right? You can barely order in Atlanta restaurants. Like you call, and they’re like, ‘Oh, we don’t take orders, we don’t take orders.’ It gets to the point that I literally have people that order for me, like, ‘Hey, can you just name-drop my name?'” She continued, “First, they don’t do no pick-up orders, they don’t do deliveries, they just don’t do s**t. Second, Atlanta restaurants, right? They be closed on the most random s**t. Like, it’s like, you go looking for a restaurant on Google, and it’s like, ‘Oh, this s**t look good.’ Oh, they closed? What the f**k is that? What do you mean y’all n****s is closed Monday through Wednesday? Or they’ll just have the most random days closed, like, ‘Oh, they closed on Tuesday.'” “It’s just the most random s**t,” Cardi concluded. “It’s like y’all motherf***ers don’t like making money.”

Check out Cardi’s critique for yourself down below:

Keith Lee didn’t only post negative reviews. As always, he was fair and he made sure to shout out some top-tier restaurants that gave him excellent service and good food around the city.

