Karma is definitely gonna spin the block for this lady.

According to Fox5Atlanta, a 32-year-old Seckinger High School teacher named Kianna Davis has been arrested for the murder of a 2-year-old child back in 2020. Davis was indicted in Houston County alongside Kiyon Devoy Benton for the charges of felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, and more.

Under the jail would be a 5-star hotel considering where these two belong.

The indictment states that between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, 2-year-old Karter Ambrose was beaten with an unnamed blunt object and subsequently suffered a lacerated liver. The relationship between Davis and Benton was not specified in the indictment papers.

Seckinger sent a letter to parents of students at the school to announce that a teacher was arrested but did not identify her nor give the circumstances under which she was arrested. However, several websites including that of the Georgia High School Association names identify her as a teacher at the school.

The Gwinnett Daily Post noted that one of the charges against Davis and Benton is for failing to seek medical assistance after beating the infant child.

A substitute teacher has been hired to run the remainder of Davis’ classes for the year.

We will update you on this case as more information becomes available.