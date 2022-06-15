Bossip Video

A certain Stallion’s getting candid in a new cover story.

Megan Thee Stallion is covering the latest issue of Rolling Stone as she gears up for the release of her second studio album and she’s not backing down. During her interview with the publication, Megan revealed that her album is about 95% done. She also gave a look into her writing process.

"It's a whole movie trying to write in the shower, but I keep my speaker loud and I just freestyle, and then I write it down when I get out," Megan told writer Mankaprr Conteh. The reason for her intense dedication to her craft is aimed at securing one thing: leaving behind a lasting legacy:

"I just always want people to remember, 'Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest,'" she added.

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Rolling Stone About Being Shot

Megan Thee Stallion also opened up about the emotional toll that came with being shot in the foot and detailed her mental and physical recovery. Unbeknownst to many, Megan spent days in the hospital and underwent physical therapy.

“What nobody knows is, I had to get the surgery the same night. I stayed in the hospital in California for maybe four days,” she says. “Then I was in New York for a while. Both of my legs wrapped up. I could not walk. I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more. And I was f****d up.” She began physical therapy in New York before traveling to Tampa, Florida, where she regained the ability to walk. […] “I’m trying every day to get through it and be good,” the rapper told Rolling Stone. “I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.'”

This September, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez will finally get their day in court over the shooting, more specifically, the allegation that he shot her.

Further in her Rolling Stone story, Megan also spoke out not only about Tory but about her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris who witnessed what happened. Megan noted that since the shooting went down, Kelsey has been eerily quiet and Meg hinted that her former friend was “paid off” for her silence. Megan noted that Kelsey she met with Tory Lanez less than two days after the shooting and this latest accusation comes after Megan Thee Stallion alleged during her Gail King interview that Tory offered her and Kelsey “a million dollars” to keep quiet.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan told Rolling Stone. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f***k do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me. “This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.”’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online,” Megan recalled.

Kelsey has since spoken out on social media and denied Meg’s claims.

In a little over 90 days, both Megan and Tory will get to tell their side of the story and this saga can come to a close.

As far as what Megan would like to see happen, she says very frankly; “I want him to go to jail…I want him to go under the jail.”

She added that she’s hurt by the way people have reacted to her shooting and the way they’ve made her into the villain.

“In some kind of way I became the villain,” she said. “And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

What do YOU think about Megan Thee Stallion’s Rolling Stone cover story? Read it in full HERE.