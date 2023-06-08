Nasty work!
Cantankerous rapper Azealia Banks is getting draggged into the ashy armpits of Hell over her “disgusting” comments about the tragic the death of former Wild ‘N Out star Jacky Oh.
You may recall the venom-spewing artist appearing on Wild ‘N Out where she was brought to tears after getting roasted by one of the show’s longtime cast members DC Young Fly.
Once the show aired, the rapper insisted that the reason she cried was because DC clowned her complexion while the comedian maintained he simply cracked jokes about her braces. Either way, Banks fired back on social media for days after the incident.
Fast-forward to 24 hours ago and it’s clear that she never got over that pain.
As previously reported, Jacky Oh (who shares three children with DC Young Fly) recently passed away unexpectedly.
In response to her death, Azealia Banks insinuated that her tragic passing was some sort of karma for the jokes DC made about her all those years ago.
“Damn, DC Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hated of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty, Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin,” Banks began in an Instagram Story. “Say what you want about my tears. They were pure tears of rage. And not at all a sign of weakness. Because in the end…I won.”
She continued, “I’m happy I cried and moved on. That [Jacky Oh] girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself. And the nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks…ugly on National television while a bunch of black people laughed.”
“And ironically,” Azealia continued, “Dead at 32 on my 32nd birthday, May 31st 2023 in Miami, FL. You n**** are going to learn to stop f***ing with me.”
Banks went on to talk about just how much that episode affected her, saying all of the negative press from Wild ‘N Out derailed her success, musically.
Obviously, social media exploded with reactions to Azealia’s heartless comments that seemed to come from a very dark place.
Do you think DC Young Fly should respond to Azealia Banks? Tell us down below and peep Azealia latest Twitter dragging on the flip.
Azaelia Banks ole horse mouth, long titty no nipple, strong face, ashy, no talent having ass always got something to say 😭 only reason she really mad at DC Youngfly is cause she built just like his ass
— away …. 🌙 (@TeeChereaa) June 7, 2023
If Azaelia Banks get jumped , y’all wait for me. I’m bouta grab my steel toes
— Bubbles🫧 (@pretty_longlegs) June 7, 2023
Y’all continue to make excuses for that Azealia Banks girl when she’s nothing but a trash human being just like Dababy and Tory Lanez 😒 pic.twitter.com/yh4vugUax1
— THREE WAIST SIZE UP W/ SMALL CHEST (@Freexone_) June 7, 2023
If Azaelia Banks practices witchcraft how come she didn't make a spell for her career
— I TOLD Y'ALL! (@girlfromdenver) June 7, 2023
Unfortunately, Azealia Banks is a demon. An extremely talented devil.
— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) June 7, 2023
I just know that this is what it sounds like in Azealia Banks head at any given moment, a chaotic mess.pic.twitter.com/WhxtR01Ihb
— KIΠG (@RNB215) June 7, 2023
Enough with the nice shit tho…. Azaelia Banks is one of the most evil people on the face of this planet. What she posted about DC Youngfly should be enough for all of y’all to make sure she never earns another dime. Don’t stream none of her shit!
— Brian Mcknight’s illegitimate stepchild (@t_kryssy) June 7, 2023
Azealia Banks is truly a weirdo. you got clowned YEARS ago by someone who clowned you because clowning is their literal job on a show that YOU agreed to be on. & you think that their wife’s death is their karma because they said you only got brackets on your top row of teeth???
— good girl. (@themayamonaay) June 7, 2023
