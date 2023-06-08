Nasty work!

Cantankerous rapper Azealia Banks is getting draggged into the ashy armpits of Hell over her “disgusting” comments about the tragic the death of former Wild ‘N Out star Jacky Oh.

You may recall the venom-spewing artist appearing on Wild ‘N Out where she was brought to tears after getting roasted by one of the show’s longtime cast members DC Young Fly.

Once the show aired, the rapper insisted that the reason she cried was because DC clowned her complexion while the comedian maintained he simply cracked jokes about her braces. Either way, Banks fired back on social media for days after the incident.

Fast-forward to 24 hours ago and it’s clear that she never got over that pain.

As previously reported, Jacky Oh (who shares three children with DC Young Fly) recently passed away unexpectedly.

In response to her death, Azealia Banks insinuated that her tragic passing was some sort of karma for the jokes DC made about her all those years ago.

“Damn, DC Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hated of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty, Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin,” Banks began in an Instagram Story. “Say what you want about my tears. They were pure tears of rage. And not at all a sign of weakness. Because in the end…I won.” She continued, “I’m happy I cried and moved on. That [Jacky Oh] girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself. And the nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks…ugly on National television while a bunch of black people laughed.” “And ironically,” Azealia continued, “Dead at 32 on my 32nd birthday, May 31st 2023 in Miami, FL. You n**** are going to learn to stop f***ing with me.”

Azealia Banks reacts to the death of Wild’n Out host Jacky Oh via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/etlq6Ti9wt — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) June 7, 2023

Banks went on to talk about just how much that episode affected her, saying all of the negative press from Wild ‘N Out derailed her success, musically.

Azealia Banks reacts to the death of Wild’n Out host Jacky Oh via Instagram Stories, continued pic.twitter.com/KVm0uklCpj — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) June 7, 2023

Obviously, social media exploded with reactions to Azealia’s heartless comments that seemed to come from a very dark place.

People like Azealia Banks really show you how long losers wait for anything to happen just to jump out the bushes and have something to say — Philly 6/10-6/13 (@SlimWyldNReklez) June 7, 2023

