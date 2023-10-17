Bossip Video

Halle Bailey pregnancy rumors are heating up once again after the singer’s most recent outing with her boyfriend, DDG.

In new photos obtained by The Shade Room, the Little Mermaid star can be seen taking a stroll with her boyfriend in an oversized grey hoodie.

The singer has been wearing oversized outfits during her public appearances for months now, but this time around, there seems to be a much more apparent bump under her sweatshirt than ever before–further fueling these longstanding pregnancy rumors.

Photographers captured the duo walking together in Santa Monica, California this week, and while some pictures showed the singer alone, others featured DDG with his arm affectionately around her. According to The Shade Room, Halle eventually entered a building headed towards a meeting while her Youtuber boyfriend left the area in a Rolls Royce.

While rumors that Bailey is pregnant have been swirling for months now, neither Halle nor DDG have confirmed or denied the reports.

In addition to her noticeably flowy outfits during all of her recent award show appearances, an insider also told Page Six that Halle was “mindful” about who and how she hugged industry peers at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“She stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to,” the source explained at the time.

The insider went on to add that at the show, “She would keep her distance when someone got too close, and she gave out more handshakes than her [usual] enduring embraces.”

Back in August, when speculation that Halle could be pregnant first began, her sister, Chloe Bailey, was quick to shut it down–though she didn’t actually deny anything. The singer quickly put an end to any conversation about her sister during an Instagram Live, reminding fans that she doesn’t play about her family.