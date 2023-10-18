Bossip Video

Shortly after Halle Bailey was spotted in Santa Monica with what appears to be a baby bump, her and her boyfriend got all dressed up for a red carpet date night.

The Little Mermaid star and her Youtuber-turned-rapper boyfriend, DDG, were in attendance at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in London on Tuesday.

The happy couple wore matching all-black ensembles for the outing, with Bailey dressed in a NICOLE + FELICIA black velvet strapless minidress adorned with 3-D white roses along the hem, according to PEOPLE. The singer added a diamond necklace and matching dangling earrings to accessorize, finishing the look with a high ponytail and a statement red lip.

DDG complimented his girlfriend’s outfit with an all-black suit, matching her bling with an oversized diamond cross necklace.

Halle was in attendance as GLAMOUR’s Women of the Year Awards 2023 Gen-Z Game-Changer honouree.

“I live every day unapologetically as myself and lean forward,” she told GLAMOUR backstage. “I’m doing my part in the best way that I can, and just going and following my heart and not letting any naysayers stop me.”

When Bailey accepted her award, she pointed out that she never claimed to be the voice of her generation, “only accept[ing] this award through the lens in which I see the world and appreciate all the beautiful female souls that paved the way to allow me to be here today to accept it.”

“It’s been an adjustment to live my life under the scrutiny of that spotlight,” she said during her speech. “But, in the age of social media, in some way, we all live under that same scrutiny. From what we wear to who we love to the things we care about – It’s all open to scrutiny. So, here’s my honest advice. Turn it off when you need to find inner peace. But also, live your life for you. Don’t waste time living it for social media. Everyone has an opinion but the only opinion that matters is your own – You already know deep down what’s right for you.”

Bailey continued, “For me it works because I keep it simple. I put God first and then I try to make decisions that are best for me in that moment. Another thing I am super grateful for and that has helped me tremendously is to find a good life mentor – One that will inspire you and motivate you. For me, I’ve always had my sister and looking backward and connecting the important tentpole moments that shaped me, my older sister Chloe was always there at those times.”

It’s safe to say that’s exactly what Halle has been doing over the past few months amid pregnancy rumors, which only heightened this week after pictures of her with what seems to be a baby bump surfaced online. While her sister, Chloe Bailey, previously told people to “keep my sister’s name out your mouth,” Halle is yet to confirm or deny the rumors.

While her boyfriend has also refrained from confirming or denying the pregnancy, he’s done everything but say the rumors are true. After the photos showing Halle’s visible bump made their way around social media, people on X started to lament over Bailey being “pregnant by a bum” at the height of her career.

DDG clearly caught wind of these tweets, going on to send out his own post that said, “Updated my bio to clear up confusion ðŸ™ðŸ½,” after changing his X bio to read, “Rich Bum.”