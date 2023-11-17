Bossip Video

Happy Friday y’all! If you’re anything like us we know you’re excited for an all-new episode of Love After Lockup!

Lucky for y’all we’ve got an exclusive clip from the all-new episode of Love After Lockup for your viewing pleasure right now! In the exclusive clip below Sharae and Anthony rush home after the proposal to make Anthony’s curfew. Both are fearful he may end up with a probation violation that could threaten their engagement.

Check out the clip below:

Sharae was way more worried than Anthony! How beautiful was it that she was brought to tears though?! She really loves that man. Are y’all still as confused as us about why they lied about being married though? We just don’t get it!

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s all-new episode of Love After Lockup:

Redd goes MIA with his ‘bestie’. Brittney plots her escape from Andy. Kerok drops a bomb; Sharae puts Anthony to the test. With Chelsea back in Ohio, Mikey is pulled in two directions. Melissa and Louie clash as Donna sees her opening.

The all-new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, November 17 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?