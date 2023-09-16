Diddy recently announced returning publishing rights to Bad Boy artists, but Aubrey O’Day revealed this new Diddy deal still comes with an NDA and strings attached.
Diddy Finally Offers To Return Publishing Rights To Bad Boy Artists
While promoting his new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, Diddy stopped by The Breakfast Club for an interview. He claimed that his decision came after some internal reflection. He also stated it was sparked by his own criticism of the Grammys.
“Once you start asking for change in this world, you have to look within and be a part of that change,” he said.
If you haven't heard The Love Album yet! Do yourself a favor and press play. It's the #1 R&B album in the country! https://t.co/BMDXxntSDM
— LOVE (@Diddy) September 16, 2023
Diddy also added that reassigning the publishing rights was part of his own personal evolution.
“This actually was done two years ago,” he described. “It was more of me just evolving as a businessman, you know, a person that really wants change in the world.”
He continued, “I decided to reassign publishing rights to the whole catalog in May or June 2021. The news is just now coming out because it took time to finalize everything. But this was during the time that I was holding the Grammys to task. I was also getting major offers for the catalog during the [acquisition] frenzy back then.”
As for his relationship with his former artists, he revealed that they are on good terms. Mr. Love insinuated that the past is behind them.
“Everything’s cool and good now,” the veteran executive exclaimed about his relationship with Ma$e. “You know, we’re brothers, and brothers fight. I love him and that’s it.”
Even if Diddy and his old Bad Boy roster are cool again, that doesn’t mean they think his new publishing deal came with good terms.
Check out Dannity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day spilling the tea on the new deal from Diddy after the flip!
Aubrey O’Day Exposes The Strings Attached To Diddy’s Publishing Rights Return For Bad Boy Artists
For many, many years, artists like Biggie, Ma$e, The LOX, and more fought through the process to get their rights back. Aubrey O’Day from Dannity Kane is also one of those artists. She opened up about an alleged contract she received about her publishing recently.
Aubrey was part of Danity Kane from the hit television show Making the Band. During her recent interview on the Only Stans podcast, O’Day detailed the deal some of his artists received.
this interview w Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day is a really important look into predatory contracts at the music industry's peak, how they remain exploitative to this day (even when trying to claim otherwise for good PR,) and how artists continue to be intimidated into silence https://t.co/F6Vxrh9AQW
— Chris Osborn (@Chris_Osborn) September 16, 2023
the good part cut off. 😩
• Aubrey said the deal isn’t from the start of her career, it’s when Sony took over & based off streaming numbers.
• Allegedly 2/5 of Danity Kane didn’t take this deal.
• The deal is basically a $900 paycheck & to never speak against Puff/Bad Boy. https://t.co/RNfkLyGIZK pic.twitter.com/YTTq08O2F8
— Boochie Da Sleeze (@stoppfeenin) September 16, 2023
She started the conversation off by describing the situation as bittersweet for her. As she’s gotten older, she’s learned to let go of a lot of trauma. Despite their history, she tries to remember the beautiful moments she’s had with Diddy.
“He is the first person to give me a platform and show my talent to the world. That was at 17, I’m 39 now. I have a hard time talking about him. Before it was no good now I feel loving moments for the moments when we were together. However, this banner that he’s painted himself with all weekend long, that he’s paying back all the Bad Boy artists…um I just want to throw you the facts okay?!”
one thing i love about aubrey is she isn’t a dummy and that’s why diddy couldn’t stand her because every time he did some bs she was the only one in danity kane to call him out on it https://t.co/lUhdhpHozR
— Duckie🐥 (@bratzboyzdoll) September 15, 2023
O’Day goes on to disclose that the deal she was offered a few months back would only allow her to see the money that came after Sony purchased their catalog.
“So streaming for the past couple years,” she explained. “It’s about $800-$900.” She added that she immediately messaged the other girls in her group and told them not to sign the agreement
She continued, “I have to release him for any claims or wrongdoings or actions prior to the date of the release,” she described.
“I have to sign an NDA that I will never disparage Puff, Bad Boy, Janice Combs or Justin Combs’ music, or EMI, or Sony ever in public.”
Aubrey said, “Boy keep that $1,000 per year…” https://t.co/5bXOrxekWO pic.twitter.com/meIonqLB3j
— IG: CamSaidSo (@IAmCamero) September 15, 2023
Diddy’s recent project, The Love Album: Off the Grid, dropped Friday (Sept. 15). It included features from Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, The Dream, Justin Bieber, Ty Dolla $ign, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Burna Boy, Love Records artist Jozzy, and more.
Watch Aubrey O’Day’s full interview on OnlyStans below.
Continue Slideshow
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
YEWNIQUE! A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour, Vol. 2
-
Way Too Gone: Messiest Reactions To Jeezy Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
It's A Wrap: Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai, Wants Joint Custody Of Baby Monaco Mai Jenkins
-
KJ Smith & Skyh Black Celebrate Their Love With Body Rolls, Boom Kacks & ‘Knuck If You Buck’ At EXTRAvagant Wedding, Trend Across Social Media
-
Bongos, Barbie Bops & A Bedrock Bone: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From 2023 MTV VMAs
-
New Couple??? Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Kuffed Kim Kardashian After He Got Kozy With Khloé Kardashian
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.