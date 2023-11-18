Bossip Video

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and Sean”Diddy” Combs have reached a settlement just one day after the singer filed a lawsuit accusing the Bad Boy mogul of rape, sex trafficking and abuse.

The New York Times reports that on Friday, the two parties released statements announcing that they resolved the claims in the lawsuit to their “mutual satisfaction.” Both also agreed that there would be no further details about the terms of the agreement released publicly.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control over,” Cassie said in a statement to the NYT. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,” added Diddy. “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

As previously reported Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Widor, alleged on Thursday that the songstress rejected an “eight-figure” offer from Diddy to keep her from filing her lawsuit.

Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman denied that claim and said that Cassie demanded $30 million lest she write a book about her relationship with Diddy, something he called “blatant blackmail” of his client who denied the “outrageous and offensive” allegations.

In her lawsuit, Cassie alleged that the mogul began a pattern of control and abuse not long after she met him in 2005 when she was just 19 years old.

She alleged that for nearly a decade, he was plying her with drugs, savagely beating her, and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes during filmed “freak-offs.” In the suit, the “Me & U” singer also alleged that in 2018, Diddy forced his way into her home and raped her.