Bossip Video

J. PERIOD returns with “Hot Sauce” the first single from his forthcoming project ‘Story To Tell (Chapter Two)’.

If you’re looking for elite storytelling and ambitious rapping look no further than J. PERIOD. The producer and storyteller is currently gearing up to release his new project ‘Story To Tell (Chapter Two)’. J PERIOD hopes to build on the momentum from the first installment that landed him on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The first single from the album is titled “Hot Sauce” and features Aloe Blacc and the amazing Andra Day.

Also, a limited edition hot sauce will be released to accompany the song in collaboration with DJ Skratch Bastid according to a press release.

“‘Hot Sauce’ is a testament to collaboration and the unexpected magic that can unfold from putting unique artists in a room together to create around an idea, or a story. It’s an incredibly fun record, with an all-star lineup of vocalists and musicians, and I’m excited for the world to hear!” J.PERIOD explained.

Rance Doperont from 1500 or Nothin’, Jairus “J. Mo” Moose, and Dj Khalil also assisted J. PERIOD on the production for the record. Last week ‘Story To Tell (Chapter Two)’ premiered in Brooklyn on a groundbreaking sound system created by Oswalds Mill Audio speaker inventor Jonathan Weiss. Additionally, the listening session featured the project being played on Vinyl over standard traditional methods. Furthermore, the project is described as a “love letter to hip-hop” capping off its 50-year anniversary.

With a focus on collaboration, every step of this process has brought together like-minded creatives for an amazing product.

You can listen to “Hot Sauce” below.