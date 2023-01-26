Bossip Video

A gorgeous and glowing star accidentally outed the sex of her child during an interview and the Internet’s elated for the forthcoming #boymom!

Keke Palmer was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday and the proud Virgo, 29, chatted with her fellow Virgo about her pregnancy.

She also discussed working with Kel Mitchell of Keenan and Kel, who shares their Virgo sun sign, while hosting SNL.

“Kel is another Virgo like us, from Chicago!” said Palmer. “We’re from the same city. So I was so excited to get the opportunity to work with Kel. Like it was a dream come true for me.” “Now I’m thinking since we’re speaking of Virgos,” replied Fallon. “[The] baby, do you know what—I know you’re into signs and all that…”

Palmer then hinted that she will give birth in March and noted that the child will be either a Pisces or an Aries.

While explaining that, she also let it slip that her baby is a boy.

“I’m not sure exactly,” said KeKe. “Pisces are known to be very deep, very emotional creatures. I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.” “I don’t want to be too … tell it like it is,” she continued. “I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, just keep it chill.”

Tonight Show watchers quickly caught the slip and shared their excitement for the actress on social media.

This is the first time Palmer’s spoken about the sex of her child. She announced her pregnancy during a December 2022 Saturday Night Live episode but did not share if she was expecting a boy or a girl.

This will be the first child for Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson whom she’s been dating since 2021.

As previously reported she recently wished him a happy birthday and gushed over their private and “sacred” relationship.

“I can easily write long emotional posts for all my girls birthdays, but it’s so cringy writing a birthday post for you 🥴 because the love is so sacred,” Palmer wrote. “It almost feels asinine to try to share or give a glimpse into something that only we could understand. I can share most things so easily, but not you.”

Congrats to Keke and Darius!

What do YOU think about Keke Palmer accidentally outing that she’s expecting a baby boy?