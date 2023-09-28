Heyyy Kayla

Social media is buzzing over Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce reportedly dating Pop superstar Taylor Swift after ending his long-term relationship with supermodel stunner Kayla Nicole, 31.

The bangin’ baddie reigned as one of the finest NFL girlfriends in the game while thriving on the runway, TV sets, and Instagram where she boasts nearly 700,000 followers.

In a recent post of her workout, she appeared to be unbothered by the news despite her Instagram comments being flooded with reactions to the Travis-Taylor rumors.

This comes months after rumors swirled over Travis’ reported penny-pinching ways during their relationship thanks to a (seemingly completely fake) article that circulated across social media.

According to Barstool, in the 5 years they dated, Kelce apparently made Kayla Nicole split every bill, dinner, trip, etc. 50/50.

“The intention was for her to prove she wasn’t just in it for the money and actually liked him,” the outlet wrote.

The report went on to claim that the NFL star’s longtime girlfriend has only received $100 from Kelce over the course of their 5+ year relationship.

Kayla’s friend reportedly told the outlet, “Travis is very cheap. In the beginning he tried to make Kayla ‘prove’ that she wasn’t with him for the money . . . so she had to pay half of everything.” The tipster continued, “Half of every date, every trip, everything.”

Eventually, Kayla caught wind of the rumors and set things straight, saying the whole article was “nonsense.”

“Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false,” she wrote.

Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false. https://t.co/WQBVKQgTJL — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) May 28, 2022

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time the internet was triggered by the ex-couple’s finances.

Back in the summer of 2021, Kayla talked about not being able to afford designer clothing on an Instagram story post, revealing that she barely could afford shopping at Zara.

In several other videos, she questioned how Instagram influencers were able to afford so many designer items without going broke.

While that’s likely a common question, the topic stirred up more speculation that Travis (who signed a $57 million deal in 2020) was being cheap with his girlfriend.

In response, Kayla took to Twitter to let fans know her boyfriend treats her right, writing, “Me, my man and my $50 Zara outfit on a yacht in Tahoe sweetie. Y’all concern is beneath me.”

Me, my man and my $50 Zara outfit on a yacht in Tahoe sweetie.

Y’all concern is beneath me. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) July 7, 2021

Kelce retweeted her sentiment, adding, “She’s independent… stop acting like I don’t take care of my baby girl!!”

She’s independent… stop acting like I don’t take care of my baby girl!! https://t.co/ehJagGR3gy — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 8, 2021

Do you think Travis and Kayla are done for good? Tell us down below