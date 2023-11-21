Bossip Video

Wale is separating himself from a narrative he’s found himself inserted in after Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy.

After Cassie’s allegations against the Bad Boy Records exec went public, DMV rapper-turned-YouTuber Ant Glizzy told a story about what he claimed was another instance of alleged abuse and intimidation as depicted multiple times in the suit.

Glizzy took to his YouTube channel to tell a story about Diddy hanging Wale over a balcony after he found out about his friendship with Cassie.

According to Wale’s team, however, this story is not only completely fabricated, but it’s from Robert Townsend’s film, The Five Heartbeats.

The rapper’s management tells TMZ the tale Ant told never happened, going on to say, “It’s a shame that a complete fabrication has gotten this far and that we have to dignify it with a response.”

“It is a fantasy written by an outsider to exploit a viral story for clicks … the author must have watched The Five Heartbeats on basic cable and got inspired,” his team continued. “They have never been in the same room as the people mentioned. Wale has never met Cassie or the author and was never involved in any type of altercation. He wishes peace for everyone involved in the settlement.”

The Five Heartbeats is of course a 1991 film loosely based on the Motown Hits era, featuring a crazed label boss named Big Red. In one scene, he hangs one of the artists on his label over a balcony after they disrespected his office hours with an inquiry about his royalties.

As for real life, Cassie and Diddy reached a settlement just one day after the singer filed a lawsuit accusing the producer of rape, abuse and sex trafficking.

According to reports from the New York Times, the two parties released statements announcing that they resolved the claims in the lawsuit to their “mutual satisfaction.” Both agreed that there would be no further details about the terms of the agreement to be released publicly.