Adele is adding even more fuel to the fire for fans speculating that she and Rich Paul secretly tied the knot.

The singer seemingly confirmed her status as a married women at a comedy show in Los Angeles, where fellow audience members observed Adele’s big reveal. Page Six reports that it happened on Saturday night, when the Grammy winner attended her longtime friend Alan Carr’s show.

Two members of the audience reported Adele’s alleged admission to Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip Instagram account that compiles fan spottings.

“I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience,” one fan wrote. “Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.’”

Another attendee echoed that same story, telling the page, “When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did.’ Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.”

“Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks,” they continued. “She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him — they’re best friends.”

While fans haven’t gotten to see any of these supposed wedding festivities firsthand, it doesn’t exactly come as a surprise that the couple may have got secretly hitched.

Adele has referred to Paul as her “husband” on multiple occasions, most recently at her Las Vegas residency show in September reports Page Six.

When one female audience member asked for the singer’s hand in marriage, Adele shut them down by insisting she’s already married.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” she told the fan.

When Rich was asked about the rumors that they’re married in October, he didn’t rush to confirm or deny anything.

Beyond saying he likes to keep his personal life private, the sports agent told Gayle King during an appearance on CBS Mornings that “you can say whatever you want,” when asked if she should refer to Adele as “Mrs. Paul.”