On Monday, Palmer, 30, took to Instagram with a fun “Call To Action” video to inspire shoppers around the world to support Black-owned businesses “100% of the time.”
In the short shoppable video, Palmer puts her spin on Crystal Waters’ classic house hit “100% Pure Love” to encourage consumers and fans to buy and support Black-owned businesses as a way to foster economic empowerment within the Black community.
“I’m always about my business, but I’m 100% about my Black-owned business,” the new mom and multi-talented star says before launching into a fun choreographed dance.
Throughout the dynamic clip, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning star shops and supports several Black-owned businesses including International Beauty Supply, ETC in Los Angeles, and Critter Care Animal Hospital in Houston, Texas.
The campaign also spotlights dozens of brands listed on the ByBlack Platform—a no-cost national directory and certification program powered by USBC.
ByBlack is designed to help consumers connect with Black businesses and offers support to burgeoning Black-owned brands.
Check out Google and the USBC’s fun campaign video with the “Big Boss” Keke Palmer below.
Alicea Gay, VP of External Affairs, praised the Hollywood actress for using her voice and platform to show support for Black-owned businesses around the world.
“The collaboration between Google and USBC is a powerful testament to the potential for positive change when industry leaders join forces. ByBlack is not just a directory; it’s a catalyst for growth and prosperity within the Black business community. This partnership amplifies our commitment to connecting Black businesses with the resources they need to thrive,” Gay said in a statement.
Are you supporting Google’s Black-Owned Friday? You should! Check out more info here.
