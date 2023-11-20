Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, Tamar Braxton, and more celebrities sizzled on the red carpet of the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards were filmed in Hollywood, and Keke Palmer hosted the star-studded “soulful house party of the year.” The ceremony recognizes legends in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop while welcoming the next generation of artists.

Some of the biggest names in music showed up and showed out on the red carpet, like Janelle Monáe, Muni Long, Nick Cannon, Ray J, Flyana Boss, and more.

The Red Carpet Looks

Keke Palmer was the host with the most, showing off her hot mom body-ody-ody in the color of the night with a little black dress. The media mogul was all smiles, proving blondes might really have more fun.

Janelle Monáe continued her red carpet reign with a strapless patchwork gown. The “Spirit of Soul” honoree completed her look with a short curled bob.

T-Pain matched the red carpet on his way to receive the “Legend” award with Amber Najm by his side.

Coco Jones served chocolate goddess goodness in an asymmetrical brown leather gown and updo.

Muni Long wowed in her silver one-shoulder gown. Her sleek bob complemented the elegantly draped drip.

BJ The Chicago Kid looked ready for the Windy City winters in a fur hat with his relaxed blazer and jeans combo.

SWV shut it down in all-black with Tamar Braxton.

Fresh faces Maeta and Danté Bowe also took the stage to perform.

Arin Ray, Eric Bellinger, and Nicci Gilbert looked as good as they sounded at the 2023 Soul Cypher with Marsha Ambrosius.

Hit the flip for more Soul Train Award pics.