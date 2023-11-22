Bossip Video

New pictures show that Cassie Ventura seems to be in good spirits after going public with her bombshell allegations against her ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Her sighting comes amid a new report alleging that she suffered a traumatic plastic surgery experience as “demanded” by the Bad Boy Records head.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the singer can be seen smiling as paparazzi capture photos of her walking outside in her hometown of New London, Connecticut, on Monday.

As she took her stroll, Cassie was dressed casually in a gray sweatshirt, a matching pair of sweatpants, and a pair of chunky sneakers. She wore her long, wavy hair down and parted down the middle, seemingly going all-natural with no makeup.

The star was accompanied by her little one, holding the hand of her daughter Frankie, who will turn 4 next month. In her other hand, she carried a pink puffer jacket along with a game of Twister, possibly getting prepared for some family fun over the holidays.

This marks the first time Cassie has been seen publicly since filing a lawsuit against Diddy on Thursday. In the complaint, she alleged that he had subjected her to years of sexual, physical and mental abuse throughout their decade-long relationship.

Though Combs “vehemently denied these offensive and outrageous allegations,” the pair reached an out-of-court agreement just 24 hours later.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” In his own statement, Diddy said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Regardless of their settlement, new rumors about the former couple’s relationship are still coming to light. According to reports from Daily Mail, Combs once pressured Cassie to get breast implants–only to order her to have them removed the following day despite the plastic surgeon’s warnings it could harm her.

A source close to the former couple allegedly told the outlet about her horror while witnessing the exchange, which saw Cassie, fresh from surgery, crying but silent as the Bad Boy founder demanded celebrity surgeon Dr. Frank Ryan immediately remove the implants despite the serious health risks.

“Diddy thought they could go right back into surgery, like now, and take them out,” the witness recalled to the Daily Mail. “And Dr. Ryan was like, ‘No way,’ trying to explain to him that we should wait at least six months to see how it heals because she was just opened up.” “But Diddy was like, ‘No, they’ve got to come out, call who you need to call, they’ve got to come out,'” the source continued.

The witness said the discussion took place shortly after Thanksgiving in 2009 at the office of Dr. Ryan, who died the following year after driving off a cliff in Malibu while sending a text message. The source said she did not speak out at the time to avoid causing more problems for the couple.