Bossip Video

Jamie Foxx has been sued for an alleged 2015 sexual assault.

TMZ reports that a woman has accused the Oscar winner of rubbing her breasts and touching her privates at Catch NYC & Roof.

In the new lawsuit, Jane Doe alleges that the actor, 55, was seemingly intoxicated at the time and complimented her when her friend asked Foxx if he’d take a photo with her and the plaintiff.

In the suit, Doe alleges the seemingly intoxicated actor said, “Sure, baby anything for you” before allegedly telling her, “Wow, you have that supermodel body.”

Doe says that he complimented her perfume and told her that she looked like Gabrielle Union before reportedly taking her to a corner of the rooftop and “touching her while a security guard and others looked on” before walking away.

TMZ notes that in the docs, the plaintiff claims Foxx then allegedly “slid his hand into her pants and put his fingers on and in her vagina and anus” before the plaintiff’s friend came over and saw what was happening allegedly causing the actor to stop.

The woman who is suing Foxx, Catch, and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages, claims she had to undergo medical treatment and endured pain, suffering, and emotional distress as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, assault, and battery.”

Variety reports that this suit is one of many filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year window to file sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations. Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy was filed under the act and the deadline to file such claims is Thursday.