Less than a week after quickly settling a sexual assault lawsuit brought by Cassie, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued by two more women one of whom alleges sexual assault, sex trafficking, and revenge porn, the other who also alleges the mogul “took turns” sexually assaulting her with singer Aaron Hall.

Joie Dickerson-Neal Accuses Diddy Of Sexual Assault, Revenge Porn

NBC News reports that a woman has accused Diddy of sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sex trafficking, gender-motivated violence, and making and disseminating revenge porn.

“Plaintiff brings suit against Defendants to redress the substantial and lifetime injuries she has suffered as a result of being drugged, sexually assaulted and abused, and being the victim of ‘revenge porn’ that Sean Combs or ‘P. Diddy’ created and distributed,” the suit filed in New York Supreme Court stated.

The alleged victim, Joie Dickerson-Neal, said in 1991 while she was a student at Syracuse University she agreed to a dinner with Diddy at a Harlem restaurant. The Plaintiff said she went “reluctantly” after the then-rising music mogul “pushed” her to keep him company. During that dinner, Dickerson-Neal alleges that she left a drink unattended and was “intentionally drugged resulting in her being in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk.”

Citing the lawsuit, NBC adds that after leaving the establishment, the Plaintiff says Diddy pressed her to smoke marijuana and, “from that point on, Plaintiff’s memory is incomplete.”

“Driving first to a music studio where she could not get out of the car, Combs proceeded to a place he was staying to sexually assault her,” the suit alleges. “Because she had been drugged, Plaintiff lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Combs off,” the suit alleges.

Dickerson-Neal is alleging that Diddy recorded him sexually assaulting her and days later, her friend DeVanté Swing, of the popular ’90s R&B group Jodeci, allegedly said that he viewed a “sex tape” along with other people, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that Dickerson-Neal’s life “went into a tailspin,” amid severe depression and suicide ideation, and despite her filing police reports at unspecified agencies in New York and New Jersey, her case never went anywhere, adds NBC.

In her suit, she credits Cassie for “forcing her to face his assault again” by coming forward with her lawsuit.

Jane Doe Accuses Diddy Of “Taking Turns” Sexually Assaulting Her With Aaron Hall

NBC News reports that a woman has accused the Bad Boy Records mogul of sexually assaulting her in 1990 or 1991 following an event at the offices of MCA Records, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The woman identified only as Jane Doe, said she and a friend met Combs and Hall, who was a member of the R&B group Guy at the time, at the record label’s offices for an event MCA was hosting. She then alleges that Diddy and Hall invited them to an afterparty where she was allegedly coerced by Diddy into sex, before Hall “barged into the room, pinned her down,” and raped her.

The lawsuit also alleges that the two men sexually assaulted Jane Doe’s friend that same evening at Hall’s home. The friend is not identified by name in the lawsuit.

Citing the lawsuit NBC adds that two days later, Doe says that Diddy, who worried that “the girl he was with at the time” would find out about the alleged incident, came to the home where the two women were staying and “choked Doe until she passed out.”

Combs, Hall, MCA Music Entertainment Group, and Geffen Records are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Joie Dickerson-Neal and Jane Doe’s lawsuits were both filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

A spokesperson for Diddy has released a statement to NBC calling the lawsuits a “money grab.”