It’s been two weeks since Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new track “Cobra” seemingly calling out her ex Pardison Fontaine for cheating and now the alleged serpent is striking back.

On Friday, Pardi released a single titled “Thee Person” and called out his ex who’s a “beautiful girl but her soul is disgusting” for “dragging his name” and bashing him to gain attention.

“After watching people drag your name, and talk about you in unfavorable ways in order to get attention, uh, clicks I never thought you would do something like that to me.”

Elsewhere in the diss track, Pardi alleged that the rapper underwent liposuction and pretended to exercise to fool fans. He also said that he was planning to propose to the rapper before finding out her “lies” including one she told during her interview with Gayle King. As previously reported Megan admitted during Tory Lanez’s trial that she lied to the journalist about being intimate with the rapper because she was ashamed.

“This the girl that I’m trying to propose to. Ask Greg Una, I had picked out a ring then you lied to my face. Went on TV and then lied to Gayle King, I found out with the rest of the world. God, I treated you like a queen, whole time I’m a clown in your circus. “You know the devil was a serpent. For some streams and views girl I hope it was worth it, this ain’t for Megan Thee Stallion, this is for Megan Thee Person.”

In the song, he also alleges that she lied to him about “n***s she was f***g” and hinted that she was unfaithful while on a trip out of town.