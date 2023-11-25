Bossip Video

We love to see black parents coexist, be friends and show up for their kids! Tia Mowry and her ex Cory Hardrict looked so happy together that their Thanksgiving pics sparked reconciliation rumors.

Tia and ex-husband Cory celebrated Thanksgiving together with their two kids, Cairo and Cree. The Game alum took to Instagram to share precious photos of their family during the holidays. She captioned the photos, “We gon be alright ðŸ’•.”

Fans of the Sister, Sister star took notice of Tia leaning her arm on Cory’s leg and grinning from ear to ear. One user wrote, “Good for you. It’s all about the kids at the end of the day. I also see your hand on that leg.â¤ï¸”

Another commented, “Awwwww love this! Family over everything, Do y’all! â¤ï¸ Spin the block, ain’t nothing out here! ðŸ˜„”

While fans might be excited to see the pair cozied up together, Mowry or Hardrict haven’t clarified whether they’re merely co-parenting or reconnecting romantically. This also isn’t the first time Tia has addressed rumors of her and her ex reconciling.

In October 2023, the actress said that the dating world is “exhausting” but clarified that it doesn’t mean she’s returning to her former husband, Cory Hardrict.

“Hear it here and ONLY here. Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me.”

Quite frankly, what she and Cory decide to do is none of our business. Whatever it may be, we’re happy to see the two getting along and being present for their children.

“Love this….the kids come first and foremost. Co-parenting doesn’t have to be painful,” one fan wrote.

“I read this just like Kendrick Lamar said it.. but co-parenting can be dynamic and function properly if both parties are willing to do so,” another added.

Tia and Cory aren’t new to this co-parenting life. The actress revealed she planned to be with her ex for Christmas in 2022, saying, “Family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” she told TMZ last December. “So, we will always be family.”

BOSSIP previously reported that Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage in October 2022. During that time, she announced their split on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of them together.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.” she wrote.

The reasoning for the divorce was cited as “irreconcilable differences,” and requested joint custody of their kids was listed.

In a cover story for HelloBeautiful in June, she opened up about how her decision to separate from Hardict was ultimately in the best interest of her children.

“A part of my decision was also for them,” Mowry said of filing for divorce. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision.” “It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life,” she explained. “But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through.” The actress continued: “[They can say] ‘my mommy is living and chasing her truth.’ I want my children to do that. That’s the best gift I can give them.”

We wish the lovely family all the best in their co-parenting journey and a happy holiday.