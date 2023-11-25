Bossip Video

Notorious bad girl, Chrisean Rock, says kindness was the catalyst for her reunion with her baby daddy, Blueface, on Thanksgiving.

Chrisean carved out time this past holiday to canoodle with her child’s father despite dragging each other online for months AND his recent engagement to girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis.

The “Vibe” singer’s sister documented the festive day via FaceTime as Chrisean hung out at Blueface’s house well past 10 pm. The screenshots showed the two dancing and gaming throughout the night. The new mom was even seen sitting on Blue’s lap.

Apparently, the two called a truce considering Chrisean tweeted, “I’m a nice Bm.

Shortly before that, Blueface tweeted similar sentiments about himself, “I’m really a nice guy.”

This naturally sent X users into a frenzy.

One user tweeted, “I guess she don’t care if he ever do anything for Jr as long as she has his attention. In her head she thinks he love her but in reality she just the smash box. Meanwhile he over there with his real family”.

Another user seemed to agree writing, “I really got no hope for this girl and less and less hope for her baby. Sad asf. Always wanna prioritize another woman’s man.”

Another commenter said, Notice how he ain’t paying her No mind lmaooo… She’s soooo happy just to be in his presence!! When the baby at??”

Others were happy to see the pair peaceful instead of bickering.

“I’d rather see some sort of healthy co-parenting, rather than them being petty because of their own ego and toxicity,” someone wrote.

The snaggletooth star seemingly forgave Blueface for accusing her of neglecting their bambino’s need for hernia surgery. Chrisean told TMZ her son underwent the procedure, and he’s recovering well.

In addition to the on-again, off-again exes being so “nice,” Chrisean took to Instagram Live to explain the reunion.

“We genuinely have a bond for real. It’s wierd when it could be positive, n***as still want to drag it,” she said.

Maybe this is the start of some good co-parenting energy for Chrisean Jr.’s sake.

Regardless of the reason, fans remain hopeful the rapstress will realize she is the vibe and doesn’t need Blueface to live her best life.