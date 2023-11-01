Bossip Video

Sharing is definitely caring and in the latest episode of The Jason Lee show on Revolt, Chrisean Rock reveals that a lot more than co-parenting has been happening between her and her son’s father, rapper Blueface.

We got a sneak peek at the new episode of The Jason Lee Show featuring a guest appearance from Chrisean Rock and whew… Rock said way more than a mouthful.

In the clip below, Lee asks Chrisean when was the last time she slept with Blueface and couldn’t hide the shock on his face when Rock claimed she and Blueface had sex just days prior, ironically, on the same night that Blueface and his fiancée did an interview with Lee.

While Lee reacted to Rock’s revelation with a shocked look, he didn’t skip a beat before inquiring whether they used protection. Chrisean responded by saying, “Huh” at first but when Lee repeated the question she said “No.” Lee asked a more explicit question to confirm that Blueface DID NOT pull out and then asked what Chrisean would do if she ended up pregnant again.

Check out the clip below to see what she said.

Yikes! As we’ve previously reported, Rock and Blueface have had a well-documented history of breaking up and making up, but let’s not forget that Blueface recently became engaged to girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis.

Chrisean gave birth to her and Blueface’s son Chrisean Malone on September 3, 2023. Since the baby’s birth, Rock has caught heat from Blueface over their son’s hernia and by the public over concerns about the baby not being properly restrained in a carrier.

What do you think about Chrisean’s revelation that she wants to have twelve kids? Or that Blueface is a sperm donor?

Being a single mom is tough — and we’re also concerned about how toxic things seem to get between Blueface and Chrisean.

We’re glad she’s speaking her truth BUT we really hope they can be peaceful and mature for their son’s case.

How do you think Jaidyn Alexis will respond to this interview?