Tamar Braxton’s Best Friend LeTroy Davis Puts Chrisean Rock On Blast For Bloodying James Wright Chanel’s Nose Tamar Braxton’s best friend and creative director LeTroy Davis aired out Chrisean Rock for fighting at the concert. He spilled the tea about the Zeus star swinging on James Wright Chanel. LeTroy pulled no punches, insisting he’ll “make sure she goes to prison” for turning a disagreement into a trip to the hospital. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk) “I just want to let y’all know that girl Chrisean y’all keep hyping up assaulted James Wright Chanel at Tamar’s concert tonight. James is in the hospital. I swear I will do everything to make sure she goes to prison,” he wrote on Instagram Friday night. “You do NOT come to come to my show and attack people!” he added in the caption. LeTroy helped Tamar put the entire tour together and said it was his idea to invite Chrisean onstage. He claimed the Baddies star pulled up drunk and “smelling like weed,” expecting to do one of her songs. However, he said he had no idea she did music and that she was never scheduled to “perform her ringtone.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk) “She was mad that she didn’t get to perform. I didn’t know she was a performer. And even if I did know she was a performer, she was not getting on the stage that everyone worked their ass off to make. Y’all see the video. She was up there a drunk fool,” LeTroy said on Instagram Live. He claimed Chrisean “ruined the song, ruined the concert, and ruined the moment,” when Tamar tried to sing “Love And War.” The new mom reportedly confronted everyone backstage over not performing. “She is upset because she didn’t get to perform her ringtone! She storms in Tamar’s dressing room with like a thousand people, and everybody’s like, ‘Nobody knew you were supposed to perform a song,'” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk) When James tried to calm down Chrisean by explaining the misunderstanding wasn’t shade, LeTroy said it only made matters worse. He says Chrisean punched him James just for explaining that she wasn’t supposed to rap. “She hit James right in his face, chipped James’ tooth. James’ face is bloodied. James is at the hospital now because his nose won’t stop bleeding,” he said. LeTroy vowed to “come for every coin she has” for disrespecting the team and “assaulting” James. Yikes! It sounds like the mess is far from finished. See what James Wright Chanel and Chrisean Rock said about the incident that sent him to the hospital after the jump.

