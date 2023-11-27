Bossip Video

In case you missed the 2023 Soul Train Awards hosted by Keke Palmer, we have all the big winners of the night.

As we close at 2023 we can’t forget about the legendary Soul Train Awards. Despite the drama in her personal life Keke showed up and held down the hosting duties with performances, funny skits, and comedy bits.

At one point she even gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her prepping for the show with her son Leodis in her arms.

When it was time to hand out trophies, the biggest winner of the night was SZA who’s continuing her winning streak with her chart-topping S.O.S album.

The songstress snagged four awards while Usher was right behind her with three wins under his belt. If you missed the 2023 Soul Trian Awards, an encore presentation will air today, Monday, November 27 at 9 p.m. ESTon BET.

You can find the full list of winners from the 2023 Soul Train Awards below.

2023 Soul Train Awards Winners

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Usher

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

SZA

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Usher

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“All Things”- Kirk Franklin

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Snooze” – SZA

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“SOS”- SZA

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Snooze” – SZA

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

“On My Mama”- Victoria Monét

BEST COLLABORATION

“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

BEST GROUP

Maverick City Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

SPIRIT OF SOUL AWARD

Janelle Monáe