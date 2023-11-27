In case you missed the 2023 Soul Train Awards hosted by Keke Palmer, we have all the big winners of the night.
As we close at 2023 we can’t forget about the legendary Soul Train Awards. Despite the drama in her personal life Keke showed up and held down the hosting duties with performances, funny skits, and comedy bits.
At one point she even gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her prepping for the show with her son Leodis in her arms.
When it was time to hand out trophies, the biggest winner of the night was SZA who’s continuing her winning streak with her chart-topping S.O.S album.
The songstress snagged four awards while Usher was right behind her with three wins under his belt. If you missed the 2023 Soul Trian Awards, an encore presentation will air today, Monday, November 27 at 9 p.m. ESTon BET.
You can find the full list of winners from the 2023 Soul Train Awards below.
2023 Soul Train Awards Winners
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
Usher
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
SZA
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Usher
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
“All Things”- Kirk Franklin
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Snooze” – SZA
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“SOS”- SZA
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
“Snooze” – SZA
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
“On My Mama”- Victoria Monét
BEST COLLABORATION
“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
BEST GROUP
Maverick City Music
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
SPIRIT OF SOUL AWARD
Janelle Monáe
