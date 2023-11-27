Bossip Video

No matter how big of a celebrity someone is, negative comments still seem to sting just as much.

One star who is no stranger to getting hate online is Blue Ivy, who has been getting critiqued on the internet since she was born. More recently, the 11-year-old appeared at select shows on tour with her mother, which also drew criticism from fans who thought her dancing was subpar.

In her new Renaissance World Tour concert film, Beyoncé revealed that after her eldest daughter joined her onstage, she was affected by online critiques of her performances.

PEOPLE reports that the singer revealed that Blue Ivy read some of the negative comments about her dancing after her first surprise appearance onstage in Paris back in May. Bey said that her daughter was determined to prove any naysayers wrong, devoting herself to working even harder on her dancing from that point forward.

Beyoncé also revealed that the idea of Blue Ivy joining her onstage was not something she was too eager about.

In the beginning, the idea was that the 11-year-old would make just one onstage appearance–but even that wasn’t something Bey was excited about, insisting that performing in front of tens of thousands of people was no place for someone as young as Blue.

Beyoncé said in the Renaissance film, “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” PEOPLE reports.

The “CUFF IT” singer also said she almost passed out the first time her daughter joined her onstage.