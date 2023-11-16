Bossip Video

Rumors are swirling that more BeyHive blessings are on the way as Beyoncé is reportedly in talks for a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Since its inception, the $2.3 billion venue with 20,000 seats has captivated visitors and social media with its surreal graphics and special effects. U2 was selected for the grand opening of the venue in September and as the group prepares to wrap up their 36-show residency in February, there’s buzz about who could hold concerts at the Sphere next.

According to reporter Josh Kosman of the NY Post, Sphere CEO James Dolan is reportedly eyeing Beyoncé for the job. Sources told Kosman that the executive chair/ chief executive officer has already taken Jay Z and Beyoncé’s mom Ms. Tina on separate tours of the venue. Not only that, but there reportedly have been talks about numbers including an alleged $10 million price tag to produce Bey’s show.

Unfortunately, the only thing that may cause the residency to not happen is finances. USA Today reports that the Sphere reported losing $98.4 million for the financial quarter ending on Sept 30.

With that kind of loss, a Beyoncé residency at the Sphere may have to wait, but we’re crossing our fingers that Dolan can deliver a series of Bey shows in Vegas.

If the Beyoncé booking falls through, The Post reports that Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney, and others are rumored to be on the residency shortlist.