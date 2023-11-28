Engagement rumors are buzzing about Naomi Campbell following her fashionable appearance at the F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
On Nov. 26, Campbell, 53, was spotted wearing a massive oval-shaped diamond ring during the big race that brought in a slew of celebs including PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani and international DJ Peggy Gou.
The runway icon flashed her icy diamond ring at the paparazzi as she pulled British Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton in for a hug, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
The model, who welcomed her second child in July, rocked her big diamond ring with a beautiful black and white floral dress and a soft beat during the F1 Grand Prix on Sunday. She paired the classy look with a chunky black belt and casual sneakers.
Before her visit to Abu Dhabi, the Daily Mail noted that Campbell was spotted “wearing a similar ring on a different finger” as she celebrated Sean “Diddy” Combs’ birthday earlier this month.
Finding love hasn’t been an easy task for the world’s biggest supermodel
“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you,” Campbell confessed. “It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong…you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”
Although challenging, Campbell told The Cut that living the single life has given her time to reflect on her personal growth over the years.
“I don’t have a problem looking at myself in the mirror anymore and facing and owning who I am, And for sure when I was younger, I wasn’t always using it in the right way. It takes growth,” the catwalk legend added at the time.
Do you think wedding bells could be ringing for Naomi Campbell?
Tell us down in the comments section!
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.