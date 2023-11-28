Bossip Video

Engagement rumors are buzzing about Naomi Campbell following her fashionable appearance at the F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

On Nov. 26, Campbell, 53, was spotted wearing a massive oval-shaped diamond ring during the big race that brought in a slew of celebs including PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani and international DJ Peggy Gou.

The runway icon flashed her icy diamond ring at the paparazzi as she pulled British Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton in for a hug, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The model, who welcomed her second child in July, rocked her big diamond ring with a beautiful black and white floral dress and a soft beat during the F1 Grand Prix on Sunday. She paired the classy look with a chunky black belt and casual sneakers.

Before her visit to Abu Dhabi, the Daily Mail noted that Campbell was spotted “wearing a similar ring on a different finger” as she celebrated Sean “Diddy” Combs’ birthday earlier this month.

Campbell hasn’t confirmed the engagement chatter. It’s unclear if the fashion icon would be forthright about her alleged new romance, as she’s been known to keep her private life out of the public eye. But this wouldn’t be the first time that the Michael Kors muse has said “yes” to an engagement. In 1993, the star was engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton. Before their split in 2002, the 5-foot-10 bombshell was also engaged to Italian billionaire businessman Flavio Briatore. Since then, Campbell has been romantically linked to stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Payne, and British rapper Skepta.

Finding love hasn’t been an easy task for the world’s biggest supermodel

In 2021, Campbell opened up about her love life during an interview with The Cut. The star said she sacrificed finding her “soul mate” for years in order to achieve success in her modeling career.

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you,” Campbell confessed. “It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong…you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.” Although challenging, Campbell told The Cut that living the single life has given her time to reflect on her personal growth over the years.

“I don’t have a problem looking at myself in the mirror anymore and facing and owning who I am, And for sure when I was younger, I wasn’t always using it in the right way. It takes growth,” the catwalk legend added at the time.

