A legendary lineup of ATL artists recently reminded the world that “the south got something to say” amid the city’s football team securing a win.

On Sunday ahead of the Atlanta Falcons dominating and defeating their division rivals the New Orleans Saints (24-15), more than 70,000 fans witnessed nearly 100 legendary artists and producers lining the tunnel to welcome the team on the field.

That massive group was introduced by fellow Atlanta legend, Ryan Cameron, who excitedly welcomed members of ATL’s Hip-Hop scene to the game.

Included in that group was Alley Boy, Baby D, Baby Tate, Big Bank, Big Kuntry, Big Oomp, Big Tigger, Block, Bonecrusher, Bow Wow, Boyz N Da Hood, Bubba Sparkxxx, Crime Mob, Fabo, Da Brat, Dallas Austin, DFranchize Boyz, DJ Drama, DJ Jelly, DJ Toomp, DJ Unk, Earthgang, East Side Boyz, F.L.Y., Goodie Mob, Gorilla Zoe, Hitman Sammy Sam, J Money, Jazze Pha, JID, K-Camp, Killer Mike, Kilo Ali, Lil Fate, Maceo, Money Man, Nitti Beats, Organized Noize, Pastor Troy, Peewee Longway, Poncho, Rasheeda, Rich Homie Quan, Rocko, Roscoe Dash, Lil Scrappy, Shop Boyz, Sonny Digital, Travis Porter, Young Nudy, Young Scooter, Youngbloodz, Yung Joc, Yung LA, Yung Ralph, and Zaytoven.

When it was time to hit the field, the Falcons were greeted by a sea of Dirty Birds flags presented by Coca-Cola, and T.I. who rightfully brought them to his hit “Bring ‘Em Out” before CeeLo Green made an appearance during the National Anthem.

Following that, TLC honored the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes with a performance by youth dancers from Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy.

The crowd was also “Never Scared” when Bone Crusher brought them to attention and to their feet to rap along to his track…

and later during the halftime show, fans “rose up” to watch Jermaine Dupri perform on the field before Quavo accompanied by Falcons cheerleaders rocked it on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s roof.

Big Boi then hit the field before Jeezy reminded the Saints that the Falcons are truly “We Dat” while setting the stadium ablaze at the 300-level concourse.

Other standout performances included Pastor Troy who reminded everyone that there’s “No Mo Play in GA”…

and Ludacris who rappelled from the stadium’s roof to perform “Stand Up” and “Move B***.”

Luda also gave fans an inside look at his perspective from 305 feet in the air while noting that got “Georgia Dome”, a nod to the previous ATL stadium that the Falcons called home.

His epic performance had fans transfixed and kept spirits high as the Falcons secured a victory.

Sunday’s epic #HipHop50 celebration was a collaboration between the Atlanta Falcons and legendary Entertainment Creative Director and artist DL Warfield. Together they worked to showcase special visuals on the halo board and across the stadium and the Atlanta Falcons’ creative team designed a limited-edition “Item of the Game,” reflective of Hip-Hop’s vibrant style.

People can’t stop talking about the Atlanta Falcons’ unprecedented tribute to Hip-Hop and social media’s ablaze with reactions.

What do YOU think about the Dirty Birds bringing out the best of the city to celebrate this culture-shifting genre?