Teyana Taylor told the world her and Iman Shumpert were on good terms amid their divorce, but now, it looks like that might not be the case.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 29, 2022

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The “Rose In Harlem” singer is no longer living under the same roof as her estranged husband, which she blames on the former NBA player.

According to reports from TMZ, sources close to the exes have revealed that Teyana is incredibly disappointed and frustrated with her husband of seven years for deciding to make their identities public in a recent court filing in their divorce case.

When originally deciding to separate, Taylor wanted to protect both their kids and Iman from a public frenzy, which is why she initially filed divorce docs back in January using just their initials. The divorce was proceeding in private, but after Shumpert’s latest legal move, that privacy was thrown completely out the window.

Because of this, TMZ’s sources say Teyana and Iman are not living under the same roof, despite Teyana making it seem like they were on good terms back in September when she announced their separation on Instagram. Communication between Teyana and Iman is said to be minimal, only talking if it has to do with their two children, Iman “Junie,” 7, and Rue Rose, 3.In her original divorce filing, Taylor accused her estranged husband of being a jealous spouse. The singer said that Shumpert was allegedly upset with her burgeoning career including all of her recent opportunities on the acting front.
