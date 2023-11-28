Bossip Video

Teyana Taylor told the world her and Iman Shumpert were on good terms amid their divorce, but now, it looks like that might not be the case.

The “Rose In Harlem” singer is no longer living under the same roof as her estranged husband, which she blames on the former NBA player.

According to reports from TMZ, sources close to the exes have revealed that Teyana is incredibly disappointed and frustrated with her husband of seven years for deciding to make their identities public in a recent court filing in their divorce case.

When originally deciding to separate, Taylor wanted to protect both their kids and Iman from a public frenzy, which is why she initially filed divorce docs back in January using just their initials. The divorce was proceeding in private, but after Shumpert’s latest legal move, that privacy was thrown completely out the window.