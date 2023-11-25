Teyana Taylor speaks out about her secret divorce from Iman Shumpert getting “leaked” nearly a year after she filed.
Teyana’s divorce making headlines shocked her as much as fans who rooted for her relationship with Iman. The multitalented mogul isn’t happy that the details of her marriage became public.
In addition to the end of her marriage, Teyana said it’s “very heartbreaking” that someone shared it with the world. Page Six reports Teyana responded with a message to fans about the split. “Everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME,” she claimed.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Teyana announced her separation from Iman in September. She kept the tone amicable and united with her ex-baller “bestie,” initially denying infidelity rumors. Although she put on a brave face for their family, the leaked court documents alleged “mentally and emotionally abusive” behavior.
TMZ first covered the details of her filing with accusations of Iman “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.” The estranged couple shares two daughters, Junie, 7, and Rue,3, from their seven years of marriage.
See Teyana Taylor’s reaction to her secret divorce filing against Iman Shumpert going public after the flip.
Teyana Taylor Speaks Out About “Leaked” Divorce Filing: “It Is Very Heartbreaking”
Teyana Taylor took to social media to address the divorce drama for the first time. The creative director posted a statement on Instagram Stories on Friday. She asked for empathy and privacy for the sake of her children.
“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc.,” Teyana wrote.
“So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see,” she continued.
Despite the wave of public support in the aftermath, the 33-year-old emphasized that protecting her children is her biggest priority. She requested the public consider Junie and Rue during this difficult time.
“Please, if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie and Rue like ‘y’all have shown, please please allow myself and my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace. Love y’all,”she concluded.
Teyana reportedly began divorce proceedings in 2021 but tried to salvage the relationship. Following the failed attempt to reconcile, she secretly filed for divorce in January 2023. The choreographer concealed their identities by only using the couple’s initials on the paperwork.
The divorce details went public after Iman petitioned the court to use their full names instead. The judge has not yet ruled on Iman’s motion, but he’s already put their split in the spotlight.
Continue Slideshow
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
-
Rant The Runway: Doja Cat Dragged Victoria's Secret, Saying Her Dress For Their NYFW Fashion Show 'Ransacked My Sh*t'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.