Teyana Taylor speaks out about her secret divorce from Iman Shumpert getting “leaked” nearly a year after she filed.

Teyana’s divorce making headlines shocked her as much as fans who rooted for her relationship with Iman. The multitalented mogul isn’t happy that the details of her marriage became public.

In addition to the end of her marriage, Teyana said it’s “very heartbreaking” that someone shared it with the world. Page Six reports Teyana responded with a message to fans about the split. “Everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME,” she claimed.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Teyana announced her separation from Iman in September. She kept the tone amicable and united with her ex-baller “bestie,” initially denying infidelity rumors. Although she put on a brave face for their family, the leaked court documents alleged “mentally and emotionally abusive” behavior.

TMZ first covered the details of her filing with accusations of Iman “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.” The estranged couple shares two daughters, Junie, 7, and Rue,3, from their seven years of marriage.

