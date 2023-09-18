Mercury is microbraiding

Social media is buzzing over Teyana Taylor announcing that she and husband Iman Shumpert have quietly separated after a seemingly happy seven years of marriage.

The “Gonna Love Me” songstress shared the news on Instagram while denying recent reports that the NBA Champion was caught creepin.’

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!” wrote Taylor in the now-viral post. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. “

In the lengthy message, she noted that she wanted to confirm their split in order to stop false narratives spreading across social media.

“Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all a**** out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.

The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved.”

This statement comes just days after rumors surfaced that an unidentified woman was rocking Shumpert’s chain.

The woman went on to deny being involved with him and said they were working on music together as she’s an artist on his record label.

Naturally, fans went bonkers over the shocking news that shook up social media after Jeezy and Jeannie‘s bombshell breakup.

Now Teyana Taylor and Iman split???

Teyana Taylor, 32, and Iman Shumpert, 33, jumped the broom in 2016 and share beautiful daughters Iman “Junie” Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.

Do you think Teyana and Iman are done for good? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over their split on the flip.