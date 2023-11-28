Bossip Video

Diddy is making some serious business moves amid mounting lawsuits against him.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has temporarily stepped down from his role as Chairman at REVOLT.

According to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation say Diddy decided last week that he would make the temporary move. His goal in making the decision was to not allow the accusations he’s facing distract from REVOLT’s success.

A statement from REVOLT was posted to their official Instagram page on Tuesday, where they announced the news of Diddy’s decision to step down. They also explained that he was not previously involved in the day-to-day business of the company.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as Chairman of REVOLT,” the statement began. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.” It continues: “Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture – and that continues.”

This decision comes after the music mogul settled a lawsuit brought against him by Cassie within 24 hours. She accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and human trafficking.