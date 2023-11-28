Diddy is making some serious business moves amid mounting lawsuits against him.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has temporarily stepped down from his role as Chairman at REVOLT.
According to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation say Diddy decided last week that he would make the temporary move. His goal in making the decision was to not allow the accusations he’s facing distract from REVOLT’s success.
A statement from REVOLT was posted to their official Instagram page on Tuesday, where they announced the news of Diddy’s decision to step down. They also explained that he was not previously involved in the day-to-day business of the company.
“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as Chairman of REVOLT,” the statement began. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”
It continues: “Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture – and that continues.”
This decision comes after the music mogul settled a lawsuit brought against him by Cassie within 24 hours. She accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and human trafficking.
Joi Dickerson-Neal claims Diddy sexually assaulted her on camera when she was a college student back in 1991. Additionally, a Jane Doe says Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and friends in either 1990 or 1991.
“The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him,” a rep for Diddy said in response to the new lawsuits. “He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit.”
The statement continues, “The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited for improper purposes. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these unsubstantiated allegations.”
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.