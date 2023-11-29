Are Lori Harvey and Damson Idris getting back together?
Just three weeks after announcing their breakup, the former couple was spotted together on Saturday at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in Los Angeles. This marks the first time they’ve been seen together since issuing a joint statement to the Hollywood Reporter announcing their split.
“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” their joint announcement reads. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”
As it turns out, the part about remaining friends could be true after all! According to reports from PEOPLE, a source saw the two stars leaving the premiere “side by side.” They went on to say that “they didn’t look happy but looked together and exited that way.”
Damson and Lori were first spotted together during a night out in Los Angeles in December 2022. They made their relationship Instagram official just one month later, in January. That same month, the two of them were spotted leaving Harvey’s birthday party holding hands.
Fast forward to September, and things seemed all good between the two as the SKN By Lori Harvey founder wished her boo a happy birthday.
“Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!!” she wrote under a photo of Idris smiling in front of two balloons. “I love youuuu.”
Just two months later, the couple called it quits. But now, they may be on their way to a reconciliation.
