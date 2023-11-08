Bossip Video

Forget heartbreak… Lori Harvey has been looking smoking hot all week, despite recently confirming her breakup with Damson Idris.

Fortunately it’s not all bad news for Lori Harvey, because just in time for the holiday season, PrettyLittleThing has teamed up with the It-girl + brand ambassador to design a collection of partywear that is officially available to shop Wednesday, November 8!

The stunning socialite and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share photos from the collaboration.

She looks absolutely gorgeous and considering the price point for more of these items retail for around $50 we foresee fast fashion fans running their carts up immediately.

A release for the new collaboration teases:

Lori Harvey leads us into party season with the ultimate after-dark pieces that were made to start the party! Channel your inner ‘90s It Girl’ with this trendsetting collection designed to be seen and noticed in. From silhouette sculpting ‘fits to fun ultra mini styles to take over the dancefloor, this collection has a party look perfect for every dress code and event in your social calendar.

“I’m so excited to be launching my own party wear collection,” Lori added via statement. “We’ve been working on this since the announcement of my ambassadorship and these pieces are all items I would wear for the holiday season and they feel so luxe! I loved shooting this in such a gorgeous location and I can’t wait to see my followers and PLT customers showing off their looks!”

Shop Lori’s PrettyLittleThing collab HERE

Keep clicking for more looks from the collection and don’t forget to tell us your favorite in the comments below!