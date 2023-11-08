A British bruv’s “brick by brick” baeship with a socialite stunner is officially over.
Lori Harvey, 26, and Damson Idris, 32, have confirmed their split after a little more than one year of dating.
The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter which shared an exclusive statement from the pair on Tuesday.
“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the exes shared. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”
The confirmation comes amid rumors of their split and after the two attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party separately this week.
Their last public display of affection was in September when Lori wished her “twin” a happy birthday.
“Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu,” the entrepreneur captioned a photo of Damson celebrating his 32nd b-day.
Before that in August, Damson was by Lori’s side for the launch party of her Yevrah Swim swimwear brand.
The model and the actor initially sparked dating rumors last December when they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together. Damson would go on to confirm their relationship in January with Internet-breaking photos of him kissing her on the cheek captioned, “Happy Birthday Nunu.”
In February they made their first red carpet appearance together at Damson’s Snowfall premiere in Los Angeles.
What do YOU think about Lori Harvey and Damson Idris ending their “brick by brick” baeship?
