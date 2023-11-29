Bossip Video

On the latest episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer which dropped Nov.28, actress and singer Keke Palmer sat down for a free therapy session with psychiatrist Dr. Drew Pinsky to discuss some of the emotional factors that can lead to an unhealthy relationship. The mother of one, who was recently granted a restraining order against her co-parent and former boyfriend, Darius Jackson, spoke to the famous health expert about generational toxicity, trauma reenactment, and tips on how to manage a rocky relationship. Before her candid chat with Dr. Drew, Palmer, 30, opened up about her issues with misogyny. As a child of a loving two-parent household, the star claimed she never knew men could hate women until she became an adult. “So, misogyny came at me hard and quick, with the quickness. I grew up in a house where my mom would say, ‘This is what it needs to be.’ And Larry would be like, ‘Okay Sharon, Go on ahead Sharon,'” the Nope actress explained to her mother and co-host, Sharon Palmer. “So for me, when I entered outside of my household and I saw that everybody doesn’t really respect their wives or even women in the way that my dad respects my mom, it was a pretty rude awakening.”

Later on in the show, the Harvey, Illinois native spoke to Dr. Drew about the mental health crisis in the U.S. and how to spot narcissistic traits in an individual.

She also asked the health guru how to identify if you’re the “bad one” in a relationship.

“So I think a lot of people have this question and the question is: Am I the bad one? We’re all in different dynamics with friends, family, lovers, and you find yourself saying, well damn it, am I playing a game on myself, and I’m actually the person that’s doing wrong? How does someone know if they’re?” the “Serious” singer opined per a press release. “And look, it takes two to tango, right? But how does someone know when they did the wrong thing and they’re really the issue. How do you know when you’re the issue?”

Dr. Drew replied:

“Keke, the person who is re-evaluating themselves, trying to do what’s right, contemplating they could be doing what’s wrong, that is rarely the person who’s doing wrong.”

Palmer also opened up about an experience where she felt unseen in an unnamed relationship. The former Nickelodeon star said that she had no choice but to put herself first in order to protect her happiness. “At that point, it was just like, I choose happiness and I choose joy, and I don’t choose to go back there,” the star explained. “And like you said, as time goes on, I’m like, I’m good, whatever that was, I’m good. But then I reach that reenactment, and the reenactment is, here it is again, someone doesn’t see me. I put myself in an intimate scenario with someone where they don’t see me…. they didn’t see me.” Agreeing with Palmer, Dr. Drew stated that it could be challenging to leave a toxic partner. “You’re talking about leaving a piece of yourself behind,” the therapist added. Watch the latest episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer below. Thoughts?





Earlier this month, Palmer’s domestic violence restraining order against Darius Jackson — the father of her 8-month-old son, Leodis— was granted by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. Inside the complaint, the star claimed Jackson assaulted her on more than one occasion. During one heated dispute, Palmer alleged that Jackson “lunged” at her neck and “physically attacked” her after he “trespassed” into her home. The famous celeb submitted video evidence of her tumultuous encounters with Jackson to support her claims.

Jackson has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their son until further notice, according to US Weekly.