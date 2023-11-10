Bossip Video

Keke Palmer has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Darius Jackson.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Jackson has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress and their 8-month-old son after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Palmer’s motion for a temporary restraining order.

Palmer and Jackson have been dating on and off since 2021, and according to the actress’s petition, they officially broke things off in October. She goes on to claim that her ex-boyfriend showed up at her home unannounced on Nov. 7 demanding to see their son.

Keke says she refused to let their child go to a football game with Darius, which infuriated him, and once she asked him to leave he began “yelling” in her face.