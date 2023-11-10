Keke Palmer has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Darius Jackson.
According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Jackson has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress and their 8-month-old son after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Palmer’s motion for a temporary restraining order.
Palmer and Jackson have been dating on and off since 2021, and according to the actress’s petition, they officially broke things off in October. She goes on to claim that her ex-boyfriend showed up at her home unannounced on Nov. 7 demanding to see their son.
Keke says she refused to let their child go to a football game with Darius, which infuriated him, and once she asked him to leave he began “yelling” in her face.
“At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house,” she said in her petition. Palmer went on to say that the police were called before Jackson could leave, and “after interviewing me, my sister, and Darius, they made him leave and warned him not to come back.”
Keke also detailed another incident from February 2022, when she claims her then-boyfriend became jealous after she showed him a bikini photo of herself.
“In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side,” Palmer wrote according to Radar Online. “The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.”
In her petition, the actress also said Jackson was not only physically abusive but manipulative and emotionally abusive.
“If we were at a party or event, and I spoke with one person too long or looked at someone a ‘certain way,’ he would storm off in a rage – telling me I was a ‘s***’ and a ‘w****,’ accuse me of cheating on him, and that I did not love him. Darius had a way of gaslighting me to make me feel like I was doing something wrong even though I wasn’t.”
Palmer went on to say that her ex destroyed things that were important to her “to punish me.”
She claims he “not only read my private journals without my consent, he then destroyed them. I had been keeping these journals since I was 12 years old — they were irreplaceable.”
Keke also says Darius “grabbed my prescription eyeglasses away from me, threw them on the ground and stomped on them” after accusing his girlfriend of flirting with a girl at a Santa Barbara restaurant.
Palmer will have sole custody of their child until further notice and Jackson is not allowed visitation with their son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson. While this is only temporary, the judge set a hearing for December to determine whether the order will become permanent.
