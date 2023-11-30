Bre Tiesi Says Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Juggling Plans With 12 Kids Is Not Her Problem

Bre Tiesi isn’t worried about how Nick Cannon spends his time, as long as he makes it to celebrate the holidays with their son.

The reality star, who shares 17-month-old son Legendary Love with Cannon, opened up to PEOPLE this week about spending the holidays with The Masked Singer host.

When the Selling Sunset star was asked about having to juggle plans with Cannon’s 11 other children, she made her stance very clear: that’s up to him to figure out.

“That’s his problem. Not me,” Tiesi said. She continued, “I set up what I want him at. I just tell him my plans and he makes it. It’s pretty simple.”

As for what they have planned together with their son, Tiesi went on to explain that the holidays are gonna be jam-packed with family outings.

“We’re gonna probably go to New York. We have a couple other things,” Bre said. “So we’re gonna go to Grinchness on Monday, which is gonna be really cute. So we have like a bunch of activities.”

Tiesi welcomed her first child, Legendary, into the world in June 2022. She decided to have an “all-natural, unmedicated home birth,” which she described as “the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

“This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner,” she wrote on Instagram following the birth, praising Cannon. “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you.”

In addition to Legendary, Cannon is also a father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

He is also a father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who died at five months old in Dec. 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, who was born in Dec. 2022.