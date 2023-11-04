Bre Tiesi shocked the Selling Sunset cast when she casually claimed that she slept with Michael B. Jordan before dishing on what her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, thinks about her dating other people.

It’s a good thing Bre doesn’t care what people think about her because the more she reveals, the more questions she raises. In the season 7 premiere of Selling Sunset, she spills new tea about the office’s favorite topic: her love life. According to PEOPLE, Bre confided in her coworkers about dating other people with copious conceiver Nick Cannon.

Bre gave birth to Nick’s eighth child, Legenday, in June 2022 and for inquiring minds, she explained how it works with their son’s 11 siblings and Nick’s five other baby mamas. Nick previously said settling down with one woman would be a disservice to his massive family.

Last season, it bothered Bre to find online that he welcomed another child without telling her. However, they’re both free to do what they want.

“I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is, and like, if I date, I date,” she said per PEOPLE. Co-star Emma Hernan wondered whether Nick would mind if she continued dating. “I don’t know. Maybe,” she said. “Wait. You’ve got to be kidding me. That’s not fair,” a stunned Chrisell Stause chimed in.

Bre sees it differently, however. As long as they have mutual respect and freedom, she doesn’t care what anyone else thinks.

“I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t. And even his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it,” she explained.

The model-turned-real estate mogul isn’t shy about doing what (or who) she wants.

See what Bre Tiesi said about Michael B. Jordan Killmonger clapping her cakes after the flip!