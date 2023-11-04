Bre Tiesi shocked the Selling Sunset cast when she casually claimed that she slept with Michael B. Jordan before dishing on what her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, thinks about her dating other people.
It’s a good thing Bre doesn’t care what people think about her because the more she reveals, the more questions she raises. In the season 7 premiere of Selling Sunset, she spills new tea about the office’s favorite topic: her love life. According to PEOPLE, Bre confided in her coworkers about dating other people with copious conceiver Nick Cannon.
Bre gave birth to Nick’s eighth child, Legenday, in June 2022 and for inquiring minds, she explained how it works with their son’s 11 siblings and Nick’s five other baby mamas. Nick previously said settling down with one woman would be a disservice to his massive family.
Last season, it bothered Bre to find online that he welcomed another child without telling her. However, they’re both free to do what they want.
“I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is, and like, if I date, I date,” she said per PEOPLE.
Co-star Emma Hernan wondered whether Nick would mind if she continued dating. “I don’t know. Maybe,” she said.
“Wait. You’ve got to be kidding me. That’s not fair,” a stunned Chrisell Stause chimed in.
Bre sees it differently, however. As long as they have mutual respect and freedom, she doesn’t care what anyone else thinks.
“I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t. And even his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it,” she explained.
The model-turned-real estate mogul isn’t shy about doing what (or who) she wants.
Bre Tiesi Says She “Slept With All My Favorites,” Including Michael B. Jordan
Bre Tiesi revealed more about her A-list lovers besides the unserious serial inseminator Nick Cannon. What started as a fun hypothetical question turned into a real rich flex when Bre entered the chat. According to Us Weekly, Bre claimed she slept with Michael B. Jordan.
On the season premiere of Selling Sunset, the Oppenheimer Group gals gushed about their celebrity crushes over dinner. Chrishell Stause asked, “Who would you sleep with celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?”
Amanza Smith picked Black Panther panty-dropper Michael B. Jordan. Bre joked that she doesn’t have to fantasize about Hollywood hook-ups because she checked off her whole wish list, including the Creed III director.
“I could do that, and I’ve done that,” Bre told the group.
“Oh! You have? Oh! Oh my God! I wanna live through that vagina right now!” said a stunned Emma shouted.
“I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding,” the unbothered baddie added.
Bre Tiesi Says She Slept with Michael B. Jordan, 'I have Done That' #BreTiesi #MichaelBJordan pic.twitter.com/egx3YIXDI8
— Billi Pop (@Billi_Pop) November 3, 2023
Michael B. Jordan has not yet responded to Bre’s claim.
Before her ubiquitous baby daddy, Nick Cannon, Bre was married to ex-NFL player Johnny Manziel. They tied the knot in 2018 but only lasted a year. Bre publicly confirmed that they broke up because their “vows were broken” by Johnny’s infidelity.
Season 7 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.
