After revealing that she previously smashed Michael B. Jordan to Killmonger crumbles, Bre Tieisi was asked to rate the Black Panther star’s sex skills.

As previously reported Tiesi revealed that she he once slept with the heartthrob of Hollywood and now the fifth baby mother of Nick Cannon is alleging that the actor’s bedroom behavior was subpar.

TooFab reports that during the messy show reunion on Netflix, Tiesi was put on the spot and challenged to take a lie detector test.

Host Tan France made things interesting when he read out various questions from fans, however, the juiciest question proposed to Bre was, “Is Michael B. Jordan good in bed?”

There was a brief pause from Tieisi who looked visibly nervous.

“I’m going to be in so much trouble,” she giggled, before stating, “No,” and shaking her head.

As we previously stated she was plugged up to a lie detector test and according to polygraph examiner John Grogan, her answer was indeed true as he flashed a thumbs up.

Bre followed up by saying,

“I’m sorry babe. S***, I crushed a lot of girls’ dreams today.”

As for Michael B. Jordan’s response, there have been crickets as he seems busy and unbothered. Several fans took to his Instagram comment section to see what he’s been up to and it seems like he’s doing just fine.

“Unbothered, healthy & thriving,” one person wrote and MBJ hearted the message. So it’s safe to say these claims aren’t keeping him up at night!

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star said she had no idea her quick quip about Michael B. would be aired on Selling Sunset.

“You didn’t know that was going to be used?” asked the ET interviewer, to which the reality star said, “Yes,” adding, “That’s my own fault. I know better.”

If you haven’t tuned into Selling Sunset’s season 7 reunion it’s available now on Netflix.