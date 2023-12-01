Bossip Video

Happy Friday! Today is the day we get a brand new episode of Love After Lockup our favorite guilty pleasure docuseries!

Lucky for us, we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s new episode for all of our viewing pleasure! In the clip below, Cameron and Aris head to do some house shopping, but it’s clear they have very different things in mind for their future home. While Aris agrees to stay within the budget, she’s sold on having a bathtub — not just a shower. Even with their different ideas about what they want in the bathroom, Aris has no clue just how far off her real estate vision is from her partner’s. When Cameron pulls up at their first stop, Aris is convinced he must have lost his mind.

Watch the exclusive clip below:

Play

YIKES… While we kind of understand the logic behind Cameron’s RV idea, we also totally see where Aris is coming from as well. Ladies, would you be down to move into a mobile home with your newborn and your elementary age child to support your partner who is pursuing a career as a recording artist? We know compromise is key — but come on!

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s all-new episode of Love After Lockup:

Chance’s prison past catches up with him; Redd leaves Joy speechless. Cam’s surprise shocks Aris; Louie pops up on Melissa with undesired consequences. Kerok’s secret plan is revealed. Shavel and Quaylon’s feuding families derail their plans.

A brand-new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, December 1 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?