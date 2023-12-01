Bossip Video

We thought spooky season was over — but the Married to Medicine squad are in for quite a shock for this Sunday’s episode.

Season 10 of Married to Medicine is one for the books, especially with Phaedra Parks joining the cast! We’ve got an exclusive clip from Sunday’s brand new episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Phaedra invites the ladies on an outing they won’t soon forget.

Check out the clip:

What do you think Dr. Heavenly saw? We have got some questions that we’re hoping Sunday’s new episode will answer. It’s tough not getting the full context but it definitely seems like Phaedra went all out with the surprise. Hopefully the ladies appreciated the effort!

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s all new episode of Married To Medicine:

The ladies receive a mysterious invitation from Phaedra. Will Dr. Simone comes up with a plan to get the empty nest she’s been dreaming of? Sweet Tea reveals an ongoing personal issue to Toya and Dr. Simone. A strange night in Phaedra’s funeral home brings a familiar face back from the dead.

We’re definitely tuning in for this one!

Married to Medicine airs on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.