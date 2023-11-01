A perennial people’s champ is back and she’s exclusively dishing on her headline-making casting and her “heart-healing” (now-ex) boyfriend.
Fans of Phaedra Parks were elated to hear that she would be part of Married To Medicine’s 10th season and even more excited when they learned that the “angel dipped in chocolate” was booed up with a cardiologist.
A sneak peek from Sunday’s #M2M premiere, shows Phaedra discussing “Dr. O”, a Nigerian pediatric cardiologist whom she was with for over a year.
So far his identity remains a mystery as his face was not shown, and Phaedra recently told BOSSIP that they’ve since split.
“You will definitley see my dating life [on Married To Medicine], the ups and downs, the old and new,” Phaedra told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I’m enjoying myself, I’m single and satisfied, I will say that.”
She also noted that if a man is “seeking her”, she’s open to being found; if he can step up to the plate.
“I know my worth so I have to be treated a certain way so I’m not going to settle for anything,” she added. “Doctors are very interesting, they’re very interesting.”
Phaedra’s mystery man has caught the attention of not only fans but also Phaedra’s Married To Medicine costar Dr. Heavenly Kimes.
The dentist recently shared her thoughts on Phaedra’s ex and dubbed him “Dr. O-Moji Face” considering that Bravo covered his face with an emoji.
“Just ’cause she said was engaged to a doctor and dating a doctor, don’t mean we gotta see his face,” said Dr. Heavenly to her followers. “Allegedly, the man did do the casting tape. Allegedly the man did not sign the release to be on the thing, let’s see if he sign it before the next episode. ‘Cause right now we seeing ‘O-Moji Face.'”
Dr. Heavenly’s curious comments should come as no surprise to Phaedra considering that she told BOSSIP that the dentist is easily the resident “shade physician” on Married To Medicine.
“That Heavenly is a mess, she pulls teeth and she pulls trees because she’s SHADE-E,” she said of her costar.
That’s not all Phaedra said however, she also dished on joining the cast and a fellow #M2M newbie who’s sure to turn heads this season.
Hit the flip for more.
Phaedra Parks Speaks On Joining Married To Medicine Season 10
While reflecting on joining #M2M, Phaedra shared that in comparison to filming housewives, the experience was “totally different, but really good” even in spite of drama.
“I mean there’s drama [but] too much estrogen, there will be drama anywhere,” said Phaedra to BOSSIP. “[There’s] good drama but really strong relationships, interesting women doing wonderful things professionally. It was a good time, I really enjoyed myself.”
Phaedra Parks Speaks On “Sweet & Country As Cornbread” Newbie Sweet Tea
Elsewhere in the interview, the lawyer told Dani Canada about a new face that we’ll see prominently during Sunday’s premiere.
Newbie Lateasha a.k.a. Sweet Tea will be featured this season and her addition makes for an interesting dynamic considering that her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, and his ex-wife, Miss Quad, are also on the show.
According to Phaedra, fans will see that as kind as Dr. G’s spouse is, she’s liable to throw some shade.
“She’s definitely sweet, country as cornbread and buttermilk, she likes to have fun but doesn’t run away from a fight,” said Phaedra.” She’s very feisty–the feistyest.”
Check out our exclusive with Phaedra Parks!
Season 10 of Married to Medicine premieres Sunday, Nov. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
