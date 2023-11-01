A perennial people’s champ is back and she’s exclusively dishing on her headline-making casting and her “heart-healing” (now-ex) boyfriend.

Fans of Phaedra Parks were elated to hear that she would be part of Married To Medicine’s 10th season and even more excited when they learned that the “angel dipped in chocolate” was booed up with a cardiologist.

A sneak peek from Sunday’s #M2M premiere, shows Phaedra discussing “Dr. O”, a Nigerian pediatric cardiologist whom she was with for over a year.

So far his identity remains a mystery as his face was not shown, and Phaedra recently told BOSSIP that they’ve since split.

“You will definitley see my dating life [on Married To Medicine], the ups and downs, the old and new,” Phaedra told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I’m enjoying myself, I’m single and satisfied, I will say that.”

She also noted that if a man is “seeking her”, she’s open to being found; if he can step up to the plate.

“I know my worth so I have to be treated a certain way so I’m not going to settle for anything,” she added. “Doctors are very interesting, they’re very interesting.”

Phaedra’s mystery man has caught the attention of not only fans but also Phaedra’s Married To Medicine costar Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

The dentist recently shared her thoughts on Phaedra’s ex and dubbed him “Dr. O-Moji Face” considering that Bravo covered his face with an emoji.

“Just ’cause she said was engaged to a doctor and dating a doctor, don’t mean we gotta see his face,” said Dr. Heavenly to her followers. “Allegedly, the man did do the casting tape. Allegedly the man did not sign the release to be on the thing, let’s see if he sign it before the next episode. ‘Cause right now we seeing ‘O-Moji Face.'”

Listen, Bravo done put the clip out so let’s get it crunk and talk about it ❗️🤣🤣🤣 Let’s talk about what happened at the #DrHeavenlyUniversity scene and where/who is Dr. ‘O’-Moji Face down to the #Married2Med 👀⁉️ Visit https://t.co/DVQIjEtaBc TODAY pic.twitter.com/p0Ry2wX60e — Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) October 31, 2023

Dr. Heavenly’s curious comments should come as no surprise to Phaedra considering that she told BOSSIP that the dentist is easily the resident “shade physician” on Married To Medicine.

“That Heavenly is a mess, she pulls teeth and she pulls trees because she’s SHADE-E,” she said of her costar.

That’s not all Phaedra said however, she also dished on joining the cast and a fellow #M2M newbie who’s sure to turn heads this season.

