No tricks, all treats!

We’re back with our annual collection of Halloween hotties who slayyyed in sexy costumes while raising the baddie bar during the entertaining holiday that continues to reign as one of social media’s biggest events.

This year, Saweetie, Chloe Bailey, La La Anthony, Jordyn Woods, Megan Thee Stallion, Tahiry Jose, Lola Monroe, and more came out to play with Ice Spice stunning as Betty Boop during her now-viral performance at Powerhouse in New Jersey.

The Bronx baddie performed at Power 105.1’s star-studded concert where she channeled the iconic cartoon pin-up with her head-turning Halloween costume.

Ice Spice performing in her Betty boop costume ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qX6Wi7Q0fB — sir__freddy (@f_r_e_d_d_y_1) October 29, 2023

In addition to her live performance, the 23-year-old posted pictures of herself in ha Betty Boop mood on Instagram.

“Guess who ;*” she wrote in her caption, sharing spicier photos where her leopard print underwear can be seen under her curve-caressing dress.

Naturally, social media exploded with reactions to the performance with several celebs showing love to the Billboard-crowned Rookie of the Year.

“She showin ha pantyyyy singularrr 😍 too gorgeous ❤️,” wrote SZA, referencing the lyrics to Ice Spice’s hit song “Deli.”

While the baddies were showing out, Diddy was securing another Halloween crown with his epic Batman costume and mini-movie in a hilarious troll after being slapped with legal papers from Warner Bros. Pictures over last year’s classic Joker costume.

Who had the sexiest slay this year? What costume would you like to see your fave celebrity baddie rock next year? Do you think Ice Spice went a lil too far with her costume? Tell us down below and enjoy this year’s hottest Halloween slays on the flip.